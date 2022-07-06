Iran media: Revolutionary Guard accuses diplomats of spying

It was not immediately clear if the diplomat and other foreigners were detained. The country's state-run IRNA news agency reported that the foreigners had been arrested, but did not say when or whether they were currently in custody.

The news outlets said the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy, Giles Whitaker, and other foreigners faced “spying” charges after visiting various forbidden areas in the country while the Guard was carrying out ballistic missile tests. The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed to be close to the Guard, claimed that Whitaker was expelled from the country after apologizing.