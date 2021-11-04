Iran marks anniversary of 1979 takeover of US Embassy

After months of delays, the European Union, Iran and the U.S. announced Wednesday that indirect talks to resuscitate the deal would resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna. In comments broadcast Thursday on state TV, Raisi reiterated that Iran wants “result-oriented” nuclear talks and would “stand against excessive demands which could damage our nation’s interests.”

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark accord and imposed crushing sanctions, an escalation that set off a shadow war between Iran and the West that has targeted commercial shipping and roiled crucial Mideast waterways. The seas have witnessed a series of hijackings and explosions, including a fatal drone attack earlier this year that the U.S. blamed on Iran.

On Wednesday, the eve of the 42nd anniversary of the embassy seizure, American officials revealed that Iran had seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel in its port.

Iran, meanwhile, offered conflicting accounts of what happened, claiming that Guard commandos had thwarted a U.S. seizure of a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Gulf of Oman and freed the vessel. It aired dramatic footage on state television but did not further explain the incident.

In his speech to the crowds outside the building that once housed the U.S. Embassy, Salami lauded the Guard for its assault, accusing the Americans of trying “to take our oil,” and supporting “pirates.”

“We are serious in defending our homeland," he declared.

Gathered Iranians waved flags and raised portraits of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the powerful commander killed in early January 2020 in an American drone strike in Baghdad ordered by Trump.

A large American flag was spread on the street so protesters could stomp on it.

The commemoration marks the dramatic day when hard-line Iranian student demonstrators overran guards and pushed into the embassy compound on Nov. 4, 1979, enraged that President Jimmy Carter had allowed Iran's exiled and fatally ill Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to receive cancer treatment in the United States.

A few embassy staffers fled and hid in the home of the Canadian ambassador to Iran before escaping the country with the help of the CIA, a story recounted in the 2012 film “Argo.”

The fall of the U.S.-allied shah transfixed America, as nightly images of blindfolded hostages played on television sets across the nation. Ultimately, as Carter left office, all 52 captive American diplomats freed.

Caption A mock U.S. flag is set on fire by demonstrators during a rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy commemorating the anniversary of its 1979 seizure in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The embassy takeover triggered a 444-day hostage crisis and break in diplomatic relations that continues to this day. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Credit: Vahid Salemi Credit: Vahid Salemi

