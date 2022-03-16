Iran frees Brits Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Ashoori after debt paid

“You can’t get back the time that’s gone. That’s a fact," Ratcliffe said. “But we live in the future.″

The release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori comes as the U.S., Britain and other countries seek to secure the release of dozens of dual nationals detained by Iran, which doesn’t recognize their right to hold citizenship in another country. Family members and human rights activists accuse Iran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped up charges to use them as bargaining chips to squeeze concessions out of Western nations.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told lawmakers that the change of government in Iran last summer had been instrumental in moving the talks forward. The recently elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, is a hard-line protégé of Iran’s supreme leader known for his hostility to the West.

“I was able … to reset the relationship, to be clear that we were serious about resolving the outstanding issues that Iran had, and they were clear they were serious about resolving the outstanding issues we had,” Truss said in the House of Commons.

Wednesday’s announcement came after extensive diplomacy that secured the release of the dual nationals and led to agreement to repay the debt in a way that complies with U.K. and international sanctions. Britain agreed to pay Iran 393.8 million pounds ($515.5 million), which will be ring-fenced so the money can only be used for humanitarian purposes. The British government declined to offer details of the arrangement.

While the British government has refused to acknowledge a link between the debt and the detention of the dual nationals, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband has been outspoken in arguing that Iran was holding her hostage to force Britain to pay.

The debt has been a sticking point in British-Iranian relations for more than 40 years.

After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the U.K. canceled an agreement with the late Shah of Iran to sell the country more than 1,500 Chieftain tanks. Since the shah’s government had paid in advance, the new Iranian government demanded repayment for the tanks that were never delivered. The two countries have haggled over the debt ever since.

Hope for a deal had been growing since Tuesday, when the member of Parliament who represents Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s neighborhood in London announced that Iranian authorities had returned her passport.

Responding to questions about the talks before the deal was announced, Truss said the U.K. believed the debt was legitimate and the government had been looking for ways to pay it that would comply with international sanctions.

When asked whether Britain would consider paying with goods such as medical equipment, Truss told Sky News she couldn’t comment.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016 as she was returning home to Britain after visiting family in Iran. She was employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, but she was on vacation at the time of her arrest.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in prison after she was convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny. She had been under house arrest at her parents’ home in Tehran for the last two years.

Johnson, as foreign minister in 2017, complicated efforts to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe by saying incorrectly that she was training journalists when she was arrested. He later apologized, though Iranian media repeatedly pointed to his remarks.

Antonio Zappulla, CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said his organization was “overjoyed” that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been freed.

“No one can begin to imagine what Nazanin has endured throughout the past tortuous six years; denied her freedoms, separated from her husband and young child, battling significant illness, thrown in solitary confinement,” Zappulla said in a statement. “An innocent victim of an international dispute, Nazanin has been one of many used as political pawns. Her treatment has been utterly inhumane.”

Rights groups accuse Iran of holding dual-nationals as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West, something Tehran denies. Iran doesn’t recognize dual nationality, so detainees like Zaghari-Ratcliffe can’t receive consular assistance from their home countries.

A U.N. panel has criticized what it describes as “an emerging pattern involving the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of dual nationals” in Iran.

Ashoori was detained in Tehran in August 2017. He had been sentenced to 12 years in prison for alleged ties to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, something long denied by his supporters and family.

Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent, was caught in a dragnet targeting environmental activists while visiting Iran in January 2018. The 66-year-old served on the board of the Persian Heritage Wildlife Association, a prominent conservation group in Iran.

Iran convicted Tahbaz, along with seven other environmentalists including his colleagues, on charges of spying for the U.S. He was sentenced to 10 years and taken to Evin Prison.

The release comes as negotiators in Vienna say they have nearly finalized a roadmap for both the U.S. and Iran to rejoin Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, sparking years of tensions across the wider Mideast as the Islamic Republic enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Those negotiations were disrupted last week by a Russian demand that Moscow not be affected by Western sanctions over its war on Ukraine. It remains unclear when they’ll resume in Vienna.

Associated Press reporters Amir Vahdat in Tehran; Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Jill Lawless and Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this report; Gambrell reported from Dubai.

Caption In this handout image provided by Tulip Siddiq on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe smiles in a selfie on a plane leaving Iran. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British charity worker who has been detained in Iran for almost six years, is flying home from Tehran after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another dual national, Anoush Ashoori, who was detained in Tehran in 2017, boarded a plane from Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport after the deal was struck. (Tulip Siddiq via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE- From left, Aryan Ashoori, Sherry Izadi and Elika Ashoori, the son, wife and daughter of Anoosheh Ashoori, a British man who has been jailed in Iran, stage an 'empty chair' protest opposite Downing Street, London, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, marking the 4th anniversary of his imprisonment. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British charity worker who has been detained in Iran for almost six years, is flying home from Tehran after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another dual national, Anoush Ashoori, who was detained in Tehran in 2017, boarded a plane from Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport after the deal was struck on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Kirsty O'Connor PA via AP, File) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Caption Richard Ratcliffe, left, poses for a photo with his daughter Gabriella, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, ahead of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's return, in London, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British charity worker who has been detained in Iran for almost six years, is flying home from Tehran after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another dual national, Anoush Ashoori, who was detained in Tehran in 2017, boarded a plane from Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport after the deal was struck. (James Manning/PA via AP) Credit: James Manning

Caption FILE - Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and their seven year old daughter Gabriella pose for the media in Parliament Square, London, to mark the 2,000 days she has been detained in Iran, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. British lawmaker, Tulip Siddiq, said Wednesday March 16, 2022 that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, is on her way to Tehran's airport to leave the country. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption FILE - Undated handout file of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with her daughter Gabriella. British lawmaker, Tulip Siddiq, said Wednesday March 16, 2022 that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, is on her way to Tehran's airport to leave the country. (Free Nazanin Campaign via AP) Credit: Free Nazanin Campaign