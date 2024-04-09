Iran frees jailed conservationists who worked to save cheetahs

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has released two conservationists who worked to save the endangered Asiatic cheetah before spending five years in prison on espionage charges, local media reported on Tuesday.

A report by the Tehran newspaper Etemad said authorities had released Niloufar Bayani and Houman Jowkar on Monday night, who were part of a group of five activists convicted in 2019. They were among more than 2,000 prisoners granted amnesty on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.