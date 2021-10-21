journal-news logo
Iran awards scientific prize to 2 US-based physicists

Iranian-American physicist Cumrun Vafa, right, a Harvard University physic professor, and quantum professor at Princeton University, Bangladesh-born Zahid Hasan, hold their awards during award giving ceremony of the biennial $500,000 Mustafa Prize, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian-American physicist Cumrun Vafa, right, a Harvard University physic professor, and quantum professor at Princeton University, Bangladesh-born Zahid Hasan, hold their awards during award giving ceremony of the biennial $500,000 Mustafa Prize, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Updated 45 minutes ago
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States.

Harvard University physics professor Cumrun Vafa received The Mustafa Prize in the field of “All Areas of Science and Technology.” Vafa is an Iranian-American.

The award, he said, reminds him "that there is no border for science and technology and they belong to all human beings.”

He donated his award to an Iranian science foundation.

A quantum professor at Princeton University, Bangladesh-born M. Zahid Hasan, received the prize, too.

Three other scientists, Lebanon's Mohamed H. Sayegh, Pakistan's Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and Morocco's Yahya Tayalati also won awards.

Each of the five won $500,000. They were selected from more than 500 entrants.

It was the fourth award ceremony for the biennial prize since 2015. Iran launched the prize as part of its goal to become a regional scientific powerhouse.

The award comes against the backdrop of U.S. sanctions on Tehran and Iran’s unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

Iranian-American physicist Cumrun Vafa, a Harvard University physic professor, sits prior to start of the award giving ceremony of the biennial $500,000 Mustafa Prize, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian-American physicist Cumrun Vafa, a Harvard University physic professor, sits prior to start of the award giving ceremony of the biennial $500,000 Mustafa Prize, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Actors perform celebrating the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad during the award giving ceremony of the biennial $500,000 Mustafa Prize, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Actors perform celebrating the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad during the award giving ceremony of the biennial $500,000 Mustafa Prize, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

