Iran arrests Baha'i members; advocates demand their release

The Baha'i through an international advocacy group identified several of those arrested as leaders in their religion who previously served 10-year prison sentences.

They are “domestic symbols of resilience and internationally renowned former prisoners of conscience,” the Baha'i said. “Arresting them reveals the Iranian government’s escalating persecution of Iran’s Baha’i community.”

Iran already bans the Baha’i, a religion founded in the 1860s by a Persian nobleman considered a prophet by his followers. Muslims consider the Prophet Muhammad the highest prophet.

The Baha'i say they've been persecuted by Shiite clerics in Iran since their religion's founding — something that's grown more intense since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In 2013, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, urged Iranians to avoid all dealings with the Baha’i. Khamenei's fatwa, or religious order, supported similar fatwas in the past by other clerics.

The detention of the Baha'i follow a wave of recent arrests as tensions escalate between Iran's hard-line government and the West. Security forces have detained film directors, several foreigners and a prominent reformist politician as talks to revive Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers hit a deadlock and fears grow over the country's economic crisis.