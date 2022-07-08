Iran arrests 2 filmmakers over posting on social media

Rasoulof, who has been detained in the past and has had his passport confiscated, won the Berlin Film Festival’s top prize in 2020 for his film “There Is No Evil.” It tells four stories loosely connected to the themes of the death penalty in Iran and personal freedoms under tyranny.

Shortly after receiving the award he was sentenced to a year in prison for three films he made that authorities found to be “propaganda against the system.” His lawyer appealed the sentence. He was also banned from making films and traveling abroad.

In 2011, Rasoulof and fellow director Jafar Panahi were arrested for filming without a permit. The pair received six years in prison and were banned from filmmaking for 20 years on charges that included “making propaganda” against the ruling system, but Rasoulof’s sentence was later reduced to a year on appeal.

That year Rasoulof's film “Goodbye” won a prize at Cannes but he was not allowed to travel to France to accept it.

Iran’s conservative authorities, many with religious sensibilities, control all the levers of power in the country. They have long viewed many cultural activities as part of a “soft war” by the West against the Islamic Republic. They say Westernization is an attempt to tarnish the country’s Islamic beliefs.