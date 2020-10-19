Iran again breaks its single-day record for virus deaths

Underscoring authorities' contradictory response, the current spike comes just weeks after schools nationwide welcomed back its 15 million students for in-person instruction.

The virus has also sickened senior Iranian officials, including an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and most recently the country’s atomic energy agency and its vice president in charge of budget and planning.

The timing of the pandemic has proved particularly difficult for Iran’s economy. The Trump administration re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran after its unilateral withdrawal in 2018 from Tehran’s nuclear accord with world powers. The nation's currency plunged to its lowest-ever level last week following the U.S. administration’s decision last week to blacklist Iranian banks that had so far escaped the bulk of re-imposed American sanctions.