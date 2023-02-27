IRA splinter group claims responsibility for police shooting

A statement purportedly from the dissident group known as the New IRA appeared on a wall in Londonderry late Sunday, claiming it was responsible for Wednesday's attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Two masked men shot Caldwell in front of his young son after the off-duty officer coached a children's soccer team in Omagh, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) west of Belfast. Caldwell remained in critical condition in hospital.