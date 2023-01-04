Iowa's Patrick McCaffery taking leave to address his anxiety

McCaffery said the leave of absence is not related to his past battle with cancer. He was 13 when he was treated for thyroid cancer. He had two surgeries and was declared cancer-free three months after his diagnosis.

McCaffery said in an interview last month that the removal of his thyroid caused metabolic changes requiring him to pay close attention to his nutrition and sleep habits.

Fran McCaffery said the effects of his son's anxiety have become more noticeable on and off the court the past couple weeks.

“All of us admire his courage and willingness to be open about this struggle and we hope others know that they are not alone,” the coach said. "We will be with him every step of the way.”

Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) plays at home Thursday against No. 15 Indiana.

