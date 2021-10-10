Iowa's GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

“He did. He did. Thank you,” Trump said.

Representatives for Grassley and Reynolds did not respond this past week to requests for comment on whether they agreed with Trump's statement on Wednesday that the “real insurrection” was the election, not the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters determined to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election.

Grassley, who voted to certify the vote, has been quiet about Trump's continuing claims of a stolen election. Asked in July, he said. “On Dec. 12, after the electoral votes were cast, Biden is the president of the United States."

On Saturday night, Trump endorsed Grassley and pledged to endorse Reynolds separately in the months ahead.

In January, when asked if she and other Republican leaders should have more quickly rejected false claims of election fraud, the governor said people need to stop pointing fingers and move forward.

Caption People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont) Credit: Thomas Beaumont Credit: Thomas Beaumont