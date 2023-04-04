Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize LSU's Reese for gesture

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” said Reese, who is Black; Clark is white. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”

Clark was asked on ESPN whether there was a difference in how people think women's players should act compared with men's.

"I think men have always had trash talk ... and I think more and more people, as they turn on the game, they're appreciating it for what it is," Clark said. "I'm just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeves — and so does everybody else. So, that should never be torn down, that should never be criticized because I believe that's what makes this game so fun."

Clark was the first to post consecutive 40-point games in an NCAA Tournament. She also said on ESPN that LSU deserves the title — “they played so well” — and that she's a “big fan” of Reese.

___

