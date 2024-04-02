Iowa's Caitlin Clark matches March Madness 3-point record with 9 in Elite Eight game against LSU

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark tied a women’s NCAA Tournament record hitting by nine 3-pointers Monday night, many from well beyond the arc, in Iowa’s Elite Eight game against LSU

21 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Iowa's Caitlin Clark tied a women's NCAA Tournament record hitting by nine 3-pointers Monday night, many from well beyond the arc, in Iowa's Elite Eight game against LSU.

Clark made her ninth 3 midway through the fourth quarter, tying the mark set by Purdue's Courtney Moses in 2012.

The Iowa star quickly broke a tie with Diana Taurasi for career 3-pointers in the March Madness with her first one.

When she hit her seventh 3, Clark passed Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson for the most in a career among NCAA Division I players. Clark's ninth gave her 540.

She was 9 of 20 from distance when she tied the record.

