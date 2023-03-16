Iowa lawmakers send school bathroom bill to governor

Democrats responded that there was no history of transgender students bothering other students in restrooms and that a new requirement would put trans children in danger.

“All students deserve a safe school environment,” said Democratic Rep. Jennifer Konfrst. “Forcing transgender students into restrooms that don't match their gender identity puts their safety at risk.”

The group Iowa Safe Schools, which advocates for LGBTQ students, said that since gender identity was added to the Iowa Civil Rights Act in 2007, there had been no documented incidents of transgender people acting inappropriately in restrooms.

"This bill is a solution to an imaginary problem, all for the sake of bullying trans children,” Becky Tayler, the group's executive director, said in a statement.

Iowa is among several states with Republican leadership that have passed similar legislation.

On Wednesday, lawmakers approved such a bill in Arkansas and sent it to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee also have passed laws with similar restroom restrictions.

Reynolds, who has been supportive of measures that limit the teaching of transgender topics in schools and restrict trans girls' participation in sports, is expected to sign the bill. Another bill approved last week that awaits the governor's signature would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgeries.