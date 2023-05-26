Iowa law limits gender identity instruction, removes books depicting sex acts from school libraries

Democrats and LGBTQ groups argued that the restrictions would hurt children by limiting their ability to be open with teachers about gender and sexuality issues and to see their lives reflected in books and other curriculum.

The law's passage was not a surprise, said Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy at the LGBTQ equality group One Iowa. “But we are still very disappointed by it.”

“Like many other pieces of her agenda, this legislation punches down on a vulnerable group of kids, and it benefits no one,” Crow said of Reynolds.

The law also requires schools to post online a list of books in libraries, along with instructions for parents on how to review them and classroom instructional material, and to request that any material be removed. Schools would need parental approval before they could give surveys to students related to numerous topics, including mental health issues, sex and political affiliation.

Earlier this year, Reynolds signed two bills into law restricting the restrooms transgender students can use and banning gender-affirming medical care, such as puberty blockers, for people younger than 18. Last year, Reynolds signed a Republican-backed measure that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school and women's college athletics. Like the newest law, both measures echo bills passed by Republican states around the country.