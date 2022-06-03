Iowa Democrats hope changes help it salvage leadoff caucuses

In 2020, a new smartphone app designed to calculate and report results failed, prompting a telephone backlog that prevented the party from reporting final results for nearly a week after the Feb. 3 contest.

The Associated Press announced it was unable to declare a winner after irregularities and inconsistencies marred the results. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders finished essentially tied for the lead, although Joe Biden went on to win the nomination and later the White House.

State party officials hope to be among the finalists invited to make their appeal in person in June.

The DNC has said it is prioritizing diversity, competitiveness and feasibility in its early voting state selection. That could make it difficult for Iowa to retain its spot. National Democrats have long complained that Iowa, which is more than 90% white, doesn't reflect the diversity of the country, and the state hasn’t been competitive for Democrats in recent years.