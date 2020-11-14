Iota threatens second tropical hit for Nicaragua, Honduras

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rainfall to the two Central American countries, approaching their coasts as early as Monday. The system formed Friday afternoon.

The storm was located early Saturday about 340 miles (545 kilometers) south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). There were no coastal warnings or watches in effect as of Saturday morning. Iota was moving to the west-southwest at 5 mph (7 kph).