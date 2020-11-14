Iota threatens 2nd hurricane strike for Nicaragua, Honduras

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rainfall to the two Central American countries, reaching their coasts as early as Monday.

On Saturday night the storm was about 365 miles (590 kilometers) south of Kingston, Jamaica, and had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). Iota was moving to the west-southwest at 5 mph (7 kph) and is expected to strengthen quickly into a major hurricane as it approaches Central America.