Iota strengthens into hurricane; 13th of Atlantic season

Iota was already a record-breaking system, being the 30th named storm of this year’s extraordinarily busy Atlantic hurricane season. Such activity has focused attention on climate change, which scientists say is causing wetter, stronger and more destructive storms.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that Iota had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It was centered about 295 miles (475 kilometers) east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia, and was moving west at 5 mph (7 kph).