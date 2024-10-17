Ionescu's 3-pointer with 1 second left gives Liberty 80-77 win over Lynx and 2-1 lead in WNBA Finals

Sabrina Ionescu hit a tiebreaking 3-poitner from the top of the key with 1 second left and Breanna Stewart scored 30 points to help the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 8-77 on Wednesday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA Finals series
Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, left, is fouled by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
38 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1 second left and Breanna Stewart scored 30 points to help the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 on Wednesday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals.

The Liberty are one victory away from winning their first title. Game 4 is Friday night in Minnesota with a deciding fifth game in New York on Sunday if necessary.

With the game tied at 77, Ionescu had the ball and dribbled around before pulling up a few steps behind the arc and and hitting the 3-pointer that broke the tie.

Minnesota didn't get a real shot to tie at the buzzer.

The Liberty have appeared in the finals five times before, including last season, and lost each one.

Trailing 73-69 with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter, the Liberty scored eight straight points, including the first five by Jonquel Jones. Ionescu, who had a relatively quiet game, then hit another 3-pointer after a Lynx miss to make it 77-73 with 55.5 left.

Bridget Carleton got the Lynx within 77-75 with a layup 21 seconds later. On New York's next possession Ionescu had a 3-pointer go halfway through the basket before popping out and Minnesota got the rebound. Napheesa Collier was then fouled with 16 seconds left and hit both free throws to tie it setting up the exciting finish.

Collier finished with 22 points and Kayla McBride 19 for Minnesota.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots over Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, right, during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello reacts to a call during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu reacts after missing a shot during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) drives to the basket during the second half against the New York Liberty in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half against the New York Liberty in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve watches from the bench during the second half against the New York Liberty in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

