IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus

The IOC said governing bodies “should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority.”

The flags and national anthems of Russia and Belarus should also not be used at international sports events, the IOC said after a meeting of its executive board.

“The IOC (board) expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity,” it said.

The IOC also gave “full support” to the International Paralympic Committee for the Winter Paralympics, which open next month in Beijing.

