IOC's Bach slips up and refers to Japanese as 'Chinese'

“You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games," Bach said in his opening remarks to organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto and CEO Toshiro Muto. ”This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face.”

Bach tripped over his words, referring to the “Chinese people” rather than “Japanese people.”

“Our common target is safe and secure games for everybody; for the athletes, for all the delegations, and most importantly also for the Chinese people -- Japanese people," Bach said, catching his mistake quickly.

Bach's comments in the briefing were interpreted from English to Japanese, but the slip was not included in the interpretations. Still, the Japanese media quickly reported it and there was backlash on social media.

Bach ended his speech with a Japanese phrase: “Gambari mashou," which translates as “Let's do our best.”

Bach’s visit on Tuesday coincided with the official opening of the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay. Organizers did not offer an immediate count of how many athletes were on hand.

Bach is scheduled to visit Hiroshima on Friday in an effort to tie the Olympics to the city’s effort to promote world peace. IOC Vice President John Coates is to visit Nagasaki the same day.

Japan's Kyodo news has reported that a group in Hiroshima is opposing Bach's visit.

A small group of protesters gathered on Saturday outside Bach's hotel carrying placards that said he was unwelcome.

Organizers have been criticized for pressing ahead with the Olympics during the pandemic amid polls that show — depending on how the question is phrased — that 50%-80% of the public oppose the Olympics taking place.

The Olympics will involve 11,000 athletes entering Japan along with tens of thousands of others including officials, judges, media, and broadcasters.

Also on Tuesday, police in Tokyo said a group of four U.S. and British men working for a power company contracted to the Olympics were arrested on suspicion of using cocaine.

Aggreko Events Services Japan confirmed it employed the suspects and apologized for the trouble. NHK public television reported the four suspects entered Japan from February to May and were staying in Tokyo.

New virus cases in Tokyo were reported at 830, up from 593 one week ago. It is the 24th straight day that cases were higher than seven days previous.

The office of the Japanese prime minister said Tuesday that 18.5% of Japanese are fully vaccinated.

IOC President Thomas Bach, left, speaks to Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, not in photo, during their meeting at the Tokyo 2020 Headquarters Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Bach appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week with the pandemic-postponed Olympics opening in just 10 days. (Takashi Aoyama/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Takashi Aoyama Credit: Takashi Aoyama

IOC President Thomas Bach, fourth from left, speaks to Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, second from right, during their meeting at the Tokyo 2020 Headquarters Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Takashi Aoyama/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Takashi Aoyama Credit: Takashi Aoyama

Tokyo 2020 Games Delivery Officer Hidemasa Nakamura, left, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, center, and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto attend a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Tokyo 2020 Headquarters Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Bach appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week with the pandemic-postponed Olympics opening in just 10 days. (Takashi Aoyama/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Takashi Aoyama Credit: Takashi Aoyama