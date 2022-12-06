Investors press railroads to add sick time for workers

Marvin Owens with nonprofit investment manager Impact Shares filed the shareholder proposal at Norfolk Southern. Impact Shares works with groups like the YWCA and NAACP to establish criteria for funds. Owens said companies should consider sick time as an investment in its workforce, not an expense.

“In this day and age, this really boggles the mind why a company would not provide that given the need to retain workers and really provide workers with the kind of support needed to keep them in place and to keep them healthy. Paid sick leave is key to that," Owens said.

The railroads refused to add sick time during these negotiations because they said the unions had agreed over the decades to forgo paid sick leave in favor of higher wages and strong short-term disability benefits that start to kick in after four or seven days and replace part of a worker's wages for up to a year.

The railroads also say employees can take personal leave days or vacation days for illnesses, although workers say those have to be approved far ahead of time so they aren't very useful for illnesses. Workers are also allowed to take unpaid time off for illnesses but they may be penalized under a railroad's attendance policy if they miss too many days.

The Association of American Railroads trade group also said the special board of arbitrators that intervened in the contract dispute this summer opted not to recommend paid sick time.

A spokesman for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union that rejected its deal with the railroads praised the investors' action.

“The railroads never engaged on this issue in good faith. Their arrogance led us to this juncture and it has rightfully left their public reputation bruised. That’s their fault,” said Clark Ballew with the BMWED. ”There’s no excuse other than their insatiable greed and that is a flimsy, pathetic excuse at that."

Union Pacific said in a statement that it “knows quality of life concerns are real and we are working with employees to make changes.”

Norfolk Southern declined to comment on the investor proposal.