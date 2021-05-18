Investor urges Canadian National to drop bid for US railroad

CN said it welcomes input from its shareholders, but it still believes it should move forward with the Kansas City Southern deal.

“CN’s board believes its pro-competitive combination with Kansas City Southern is in the best interest of CN’s shareholders and other stakeholders,” Canadian National said.

And Canadian National's largest shareholder, billionaire Bill Gates' Cascade Investment, has backed the deal. Cascade spokesman Charles Zehren said Tuesday the investment fund — which holds roughly 12% of CN's stock and a seat on its board — stood by the public statements it made last month in support of the deal.

For its part, Canadian Pacific has until the end of Thursday to respond to Canadian National's bid. But Canadian Pacific has said it doesn't plan to engage in a bidding war. Kansas City Southern said last week that it believes Canadian National made the better offer.

Canadian Pacific has said it believes allowing Canadian National and Kansas City Southern to merge would hurt competition because those two railroads both have lines that compete for business between the Gulf Coast and the Midwest. Canadian National has said it is confident it can address any competitive concerns during the review process for the deal.

The Surface Transportation Board said Monday that it rejected Canadian National's plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while regulators review the deal. The STB said it couldn’t review Canadian National’s plan because it didn't include a detailed merger agreement.

Canadian National said it remains confident that regulators will eventually approve its acquisition of Kansas City Southern, and it plans to resubmit its voting trust plan this week after it filed a copy of its merger agreement with regulators Tuesday.

Citi Research analyst Christian Wetherbee said the board's comments about Canadian National's plan suggest that it is setting a high bar for approving the plan. For instance, regulators said they question whether the price Canadian National has agreed to pay for Kansas City Southern could hurt CN's finances because of the amount of debt it will take on.

Regulators haven't approved a major railroad merger since the 1990s.

A Canadian National Rail locomotive moves through the rail yard in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Canadian National sweetened its offer to buy Kansas City Southern railroad Thursday, May 13, 2021, and derailed rival Canadian Pacific’s bid for the railroad that handles traffic in the United States and Mexico. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Andrew Vaughan Credit: Andrew Vaughan