Investigators exploring whether grenades found at apartment caused blast that killed 3 LA deputies

Authorities are looking into whether grenades recovered from a Santa Monica apartment complex caused an explosion last week at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training facility that killed three members of its arson and explosives unit
Law enforcement investigate the scene on Bay Street in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday, July 18, 2025, after an explosion at Biscailuz Training Facility killed three deputies. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via AP)

Law enforcement investigate the scene on Bay Street in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday, July 18, 2025, after an explosion at Biscailuz Training Facility killed three deputies. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via AP)
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are looking into whether grenades recovered from a Santa Monica apartment complex caused an explosion last week at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility that killed three members of its arson and explosives unit.

Investigators served a search warrant Monday morning at an address in the Marina del Rey neighborhood. The department didn't say what, if anything, was found as detectives chase leads following the deadly blast early Friday at the Biscailuz Training Facility.

Officials said they are exploring whether there may be a connection to the discovery on Thursday of grenades at an apartment complex in Santa Monica, a few miles (kilometers) north of Marina del Rey. The three members of the arson and explosives team responded that day to assist local police.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the deaths marked the department’s worst loss of life in a single incident since 1857, when four officers were killed by gunfire.

Those killed Friday were identified by the department as Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Detective Victor Lemus and Detective William Osborn. They served 19, 22 and 33 years in the department respectively, Luna said.

Luna said Friday that it took more than four hours to render the scene safe and the deaths were being investigated by the department’s homicide detectives, with the assistance of the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No one else was injured, he said.

The sheriff said the arson and explosives team undergoes in-depth training and responds to more than 1,000 calls a year.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna wears a band over his badge after three members of the department were killed in an explosion at a training facility on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Sheriff's deputies stand along a procession route near where an explosion at a training facility killed three deputies on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Police and emergency vehicles are in place at the scene of a blast at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles on Friday, July 18, 2025. (KABC-TV via AP)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna gets a hug from Supervisor Kathryn Barger as he arrives for a press conference after three members of the department were killed in an explosion at a training facility on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

