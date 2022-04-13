Investigators: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied launching it.

NATO officials have refused to comment on the incident until an investigation is completed, but the alliance had increased its surveillance flights over countries near the war zone and a pair of US Air Force F-16s were deployed from Aviano Air Base, Italy, to Croatia on March 16, taking part in exercises and bolstering NATO’s southeastern flank.

Croatian officials had criticized NATO for what they called a slow reaction to a very serious incident and called into question the readiness of the military alliance’s member states to respond to a possible attack.

NATO said the alliance’s integrated air and missile defense had tracked the object’s flight path. But Croatian officials said the country’s authorities weren’t informed and that NATO reacted only after questions were posed by journalists.

___

AP writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed.

Caption An investigator looks at displayed fragments of a bomb in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's crash investigators said Wednesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption An investigator looks at displayed fragments of a bomb in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's crash investigators said Wednesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Fragments of an explosive device are displayed in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's crash investigators said Wednesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Fragments of an explosive device are displayed in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's crash investigators said Wednesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Fragments of an explosive device are displayed in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's crash investigators said Wednesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Fragments of an explosive device are displayed in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's crash investigators said Wednesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited