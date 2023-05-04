Investigator ordered to name client who tracked Reno mayor

“The identity of a private investigator's single client (in contrast to voluminous customers lists) is not embedded within the definition of a trade secret,” he wrote.

Hardy said discovery in the case could continue. He has not yet scheduled any new court appearances.

Hardy also wrote in a footnote of the ruling that McNeely “asserted a novel legal theory in good faith.”

The judge acknowledged “the irreparability of harm if Mr. McNeely's client's identity is disclosed now but an appellate court later reached a different conclusion.”

Therefore, he said he was inclined to grant a stay of proceedings if McNeely chooses to appeal the matter to the Nevada Supreme Court or seek other temporary relief on an emergency basis.

The tracking device was on Schieve’s vehicle for at least several weeks and on Hartung’s vehicle for several months, their lawsuit says.

Schieve filed suit in December. The suit was amended in February to include Hartung's claims.

Both won re-election in November. Hartung since has resigned to accept an appointment as chairman of the Nevada Transportation Commission.

Schieve said in court documents she brought the GPS tracking device to neighboring Sparks Police Department after a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle last year in the thick of campaign season — about two weeks before she won re-election for mayor. Sparks police were able to determine that it had been purchased by McNeely.

The lawsuit alleges that the investigator trespassed onto Schieve's property to install the device without her consent. It says Schieve was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle.

Hartung said in court documents he discovered the other tracking device after being made aware of records that showed his vehicle locations at his personal residence and other places.