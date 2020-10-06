Investigation opened into match-fixing at French Open match

In the match, Sizikova is broken to love serving in game five of the second set, during which she double faults twice.

According to Die Welt and L'Equipe's reports, large sums were allegedly placed on the Romanians to win that fifth game across several operators in Paris and from different countries.

Die Welt cited unnamed insiders claiming several hundred thousand euros were bet on the game, and that the fifth game in the second was a focus of the betting — without saying specifically how much of the total betting was on that game.

The prosecutor’s office said probe was opened on Oct. 1, the day after.

The police are investigating possible charges of organized fraud and sporting corruption, it said.

The French tennis federation, which runs the French Open, referred all questions to the Tennis Integrity Unit, which oversees corruption investigations in the sport.

TIU spokesman Mark Harrison wrote in an email to the AP: “In line with the TIU policy of operational confidentiality, we are not able to comment on this matter.”

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich in Washington and AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth in Duesseldorf, Germany contributed to this report.

