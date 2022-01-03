Investigation of journalists by Customs unit is under review

It's not publicly known whether the agent, Jeffrey Rambo, or the other employees were subjected to any internal discipline. Customs did not provide details on the investigation, characterizing it as part of a broader effort by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus, who took up the position in December after serving as police chief in Tucson, Arizona, to ensure protection of First Amendment rights.

“We do not condone the investigation of reporters for exercising those rights,” Miranda said. “CBP is committed to conducting its law enforcement and national security mission with adherence to the highest standards."

The inspector general report was sparked after The Washington Post exposed Rambo and a leak investigation involving reporter Ali Watkins, who was with Politico at the time and now writes for The New York Times.

In the course of its investigation, the inspector general found that the Customs unit was using its vast databases to investigate others as well, including Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington and AP investigative reporter Martha Mendoza.

Rambo said he conducted CBP record checks on “15 to 20 national security reporters,” according to a FBI summary of the questioning that was contained in the inspector general’s report.

He said he had investigated Mendoza as part of an effort to “vet” her before trying to establish a relationship with her because of her expertise in writing about forced labor, an area of interest to Customs because it enforces trade laws.

The revelation prompted a letter of protest in December from AP Executive Editor Julie Pace. “This is a flagrant example of a federal agency using its power to examine the contacts of journalists,” she wrote. “While the actions detailed in the inspector general’s report occurred under a previous administration, the practices were described as routine.”