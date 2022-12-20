International African American Museum delays January opening

Environmental fluctuations could damage artifacts planned to be on display, The Post and Courier reported, citing a statement from the museum. The museum confirmed the delay in a statement it posted Monday on its Facebook page.

“Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls in order to display the most sensitive of items for extended periods of time,” the statement said. “This delay is necessary to ensure that the museum building achieves the conditions necessary to preserve and protect our most sensitive objects, artifacts, and art."