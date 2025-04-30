Barcelona pulls level 2-2 with Inter at halftime of Champions League semifinal

Barcelona has rallied back from two goals down to Inter to pull level 2-2 at halftime in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has rallied back from two goals down against Inter Milan to pull level 2-2 at halftime in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Marcus Thuram was a doubt for the starting 11 after missing Inter’s previous three matches — all losses without a goal. But the striker used the back of his heel to turn in a cross by Denzel Dumfries to stun the hosts just seconds after kickoff.

Dumfries doubled the advantage for Inter when he scored from close range with a bicycle kick in the 21st.

Lamine Yamal sparked Barcelona into action in the 24th when he dribbled past two defenders and sliced a shot in off the far post.

Yamal went close to an equalizer moments later after gliding down the endline and firing a shot with just a sliver off an angle off the crossbar.

Ferran Torres rammed in a headed pass by Raphinha to equalize for Barcelona in the 38th.

Barcelona lost key defender Jules Koundé to an apparent leg issue late in the first half. He was replaced by Eric García.

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Raphinha, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at the Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny clears the ball in front of Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan fight for the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

