Inspired by high schooler, Jalen Carter nearly picked Patrick Mahomes' spike late in the first half

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Inspired by video of a high school player picking off a quarterback’s spike, Eagles rookie Jalen Carter nearly did it to Patrick Mahomes before the end of the first half of Monday night’s game.

After the Chiefs hurried to the line of scrimmage to stop the clock, Carter dove between center Creed Humphrey's legs as Mahomes tossed the ball into the ground. The ball bounced off Carter's hands and hit the turf.

Harrison Butker kicked a field goal to give Kansas City a 17-7 halftime lead but Philadelphia rallied for a 21-17 victory in the Super Bowl rematch.

“I saw it on the internet, I’ve seen it on YouTube, some high school kid tried, and he actually caught the ball. I thought, ‘That’s a good idea,’ I knew they would spike it, so I tried to go for it,” Carter told WIP-FM.

There are a couple instances where high school players have made this play. Expect more NFL players to try it now.

