Insider Q&A: Privacy advocate sees growing public alarm

Q: It has seemed that most people aren't upset over tech companies’ use of their data as a commodity, given the platforms’ convenience and the fact that they’re free. Do you think this attitude may have been changed by healthcare emerging as a data pool, through tech companies like Amazon buying healthcare companies, for example? Could healthcare data put consumers over the edge on privacy?

A: I’ve always believed that once the public learns how its personal health information is being grabbed by online platforms, medical services companies, drugstores and pharmaceutical firms, a backlash would result. Patients rely on the internet to communicate with doctors, research medical conditions and order drugs. Many Americans use connected devices that reveal personal health details. Also fueling concern is the series of mergers and buyouts of medical services companies by Amazon, CVS and others. Despite what a company like Amazon may say about protecting health privacy, at its core it's a retailer that wants to sell you drugs and medical care along with detergent, music and movies.

Q: What’s likely to happen to national privacy legislation if the Republicans capture majorities in the House and Senate in the November elections?

A: If one or both houses flip to Republican control, it’s likely any new privacy legislation would favor the online data industry. Unless there’s a compromise, enough Democrats in a closely divided Senate would oppose a bill that doesn’t seriously protect consumers — and it would likely fail.

Interviewed by Marcy Gordon. Edited for clarity and length.