Insider Q&A: Hyundai's Olabisi Boyle

Q: At CES you discussed the Urban Airport in the UK. Can you talk a little bit about self driving and flying cars and the Urban Airport?

A: There’s what we like to call “urban air mobility vehicles" instead of flying cars. We have a joint venture with Aptiv called Motional and we started testing fully driverless systems in 2020. Our vision for future cities also includes these things called “purpose vehicles." These are autonomous vehicles that can be used for cargo, people, also ride-hailing with (fully) autonomous driving. Where it gets into the urban mobility and how they interact is we want to have, going into the future, multi-modal solutions for people. So you can come in into a “vertiport" (a type of airport where aircraft land and take off vertically) on your urban air mobility vehicle, land there, and then take one of these purpose-built vehicles to a different location, and then take it then from there to an e-bike or an e-scooter. We have this vision for urban air mobility that’s looking to commercialize these aircraft by 2028.