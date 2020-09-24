Innocent Madoff investors must pay back profits, court rules

A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit concluded, however, that the investors were not entitled to “fictitious” profits that actually was money belonging to other customers.

It noted that the investors were permitted to retain the principal of their investments.

Picard has reported recovering over $14.3 billion for investors who lost over $17.5 billion that they invested. The collapse of the Ponzi scheme left many investors severely damaged financially because they were told their investments had grown much larger than what they started with.