Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the Nov. 24 prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Federal prosecutors say John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife. He told correctional officers he would've killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly, prosecutors said.
