Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach

Ence spoke with reporters hours before Utah, representing the Mountain Region, played its first game of the tournament against Tennessee from the Southeast Region.

With Easton’s condition improving so quickly, his father, Jace will be back in the dugout to resume his role as an assistant coach. In addition, Easton’s brother Brogan was added to the team’s roster.

“You’re allowed to have 14 on a roster,” Ence said. “We had 13 and we were able to get Easton’s little brother Brogan to come and be with our team, so he arrived yesterday. The family is extremely excited. I think it’s going to be huge for the family in terms of the healing process to have Brogan be there.”

The coaching staff and parents have worked to keep the players’ attention on the upcoming games and enjoying the Little League World Series experience.

“Being kids they bounce back pretty quick. They’ve enjoyed it here and stayed busy,” Ence said. “It’s definitely been more stressful for the parents, but the kids are doing great.”

Jake Starr is a journalism student at Penn State.

Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson, center, receives a medal during player introductions before a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Brogan is taking the place of his brother Easton, who was injured when he fell out of his bunk. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson (6) shakes hands with teammate Preston Threlfall (10) after they both were introduced before a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Brogan is taking the place of his brother Easton, who was injured when he fell out of his bunk. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)