Injured Ramos not included in Spain's list for Euro 2020

“I don't take that into consideration,” Luis Enrique said, referring to the players' clubs. “If Carvajal and Ramos were fit they would be in the squad.”

Other Madrid players who had been called up recently but were left off the list included Nacho Fernández and Marco Asensio.

Luis Enrique said he told Ramos about his decision in a phone call on Sunday.

“I normally don’t make these calls but I decided to do it in Ramos’ case because of what he means to the national team," Luis Enrique said, adding that he told the player to be “more selfish” and make sure he fully recovers so he can come back to help his club and eventually return to the national team.

Ramos would have had a chance to break the record for most appearances for a national team at Euro 2020. The veteran Spain captain already holds the European record with 180 appearances. The world record of 184 is held by Egypt player Ahmed Hassan.

“It pains me not to have been able to help my team more and not to play for Spain but, in this case, the best thing to do is rest, fully recover and come back next year like we’ve always done,” Ramos said on Twitter. "It hurts not to represent your country, but I have to be honest and sincere.

“I wish all my teammates the very best of luck and I hope we have a great Euros,” he said. “I’ll be another fan cheering on from home.”

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, who played for France's youth squads but was also eligible to play for Spain, was among those included in Luis Enrique's squad.

“His call-up has nothing to do with Ramos not being able to play,” Luis Enrique said about Laporte. “We considered him since it became possible for him to be with us. He is a top player who can help us, with a lot of international experience with his club.”

Also in the squad are forwards Adama Traoré and Álvaro Morata, youngsters Ferran Torres, Pedri González and Eric García, and veterans Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and César Azpilicueta.

Among those missing out were Jesús Navas, Sergio Canales, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Inigo Martínez, who announced on Monday he didn't feel ready to be with the national team for Euro 2020.

Luis Enrique said he didn’t pick a full complement of 26 players because he felt the 24 that he included would meet all of the team's needs.

Spain will play in Group E along with Sweden, Poland and Slovakia. All of its games will be in the Spanish city of Seville, beginning on June 14 against Sweden. Its two warm-up matches will be against Portugal on June 4 and against Lithuania on June 8.

The Spanish players will report to training on May 31.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sánchez (Brigthon)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), José Gaya (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric García (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Leeds), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Pedri González (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (Napoli), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern Munich), Koke Resurrección (Atlético Madrid)

Fowards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Álvaro Morata (Juventus), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)

___

Real Madrid alternate players Sergio Ramos, center left and Marcelo, center right, watch from the stands during the Spanish La Liga last round soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Pablo Morano) Credit: Pablo Morano Credit: Pablo Morano