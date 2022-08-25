Injured Kurt Busch to miss start of NASCAR playoffs

“I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season,” Busch said. "The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do.”

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, said the manufacturer will still lean on Busch throughout the playoffs.

“Toyota’s priority for Kurt Busch since the moment the accident took place at Pocono has been his health and recovery. Not his recovery to get back in a race car, but his recovery overall,” Wilson said. "While we’re disappointed that he won’t get the chance to compete for the 2022 championship by missing the start of the playoffs, his well-being is the only thing that matters to us.”

NASCAR commended Busch for how he's handled his injury and said the No. 45 will still be eligible to compete for the owner's championship.

