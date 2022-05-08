Injured Grizzlies star Ja Morant unlikely to play in Game 4

Morant left Chase Center without speaking to reporters but posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words “broke the code,” a reference Warriors coach Steve Kerr had used four days earlier when Dillon Brooks’ hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II.

Poole and Andrew Wiggins swarmed Morant as he dribbled at the top of the 3-point arc when Morant struggled to keep possession — and Poole called it a basketball play with him going for the ball.

On Sunday, Kerr shrugged several times when asked about it and said he saw no need to discuss the latest back-and-forth between the franchises.

“I don’t have a take. Nothing to comment on. I watched the tape,” Kerr said. “... No, I don’t take it personally. I watched the play, there’s nothing to comment on.”

Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones called it an “interesting” play but said he didn't believe Poole had malicious intent to hurt Morant.

“Ja's spirits are good. Obviously. he's frustrated. Anytime you're hurt or banged up you're frustrated,” Jones said. “... The play I just think it was an interesting play. I don't think Poole or anybody in this series for that matter is necessarily a dirty player. But it was just an interesting play. That's all I can really say on that. It was not a normal play that normally happens but I don't think he was trying to injure 12 by any means."

___

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles the ball as he is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, and forward Andrew Wiggins during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of an NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference semifinal, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles the ball as he is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, and forward Andrew Wiggins during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of an NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference semifinal, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

