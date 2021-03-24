Ingram, Williamson pace Pelicans in 128-111 win over Lakers

New Orleans opened its first double-digit lead in the second quarter and went up by 17 on Ingram's 27-foot 3-pointer, one of four he hit from deep.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's 3 trimmed the Pelicans' lead to 59-46 at halftime.

The Lakers never got within single digits in the second half and trailed by as many as 30.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Have lost four of their past five on the road. ... Dennis Schroder scored 15 points and Wesley Matthews had 14. ... The Lakers went 18 of 37 from 3-point range (48.6%).

Pelicans: Starting point guard Lonzo Ball missed his second straight game with a strained right hip flexor. Alexander-Walker started in his place. ... Steven Adams had 12 points and seven rebounds. ... Australian rookie Will Magnay saw his first NBA action in the final three minutes. He attempted one shot from 3-point range and missed. ... New Orleans missed 19 of 29 from 3-point territory. ... Outrebounded the Lakers 53-34 and outscored them 62-32 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in the first of four straight at home.

Pelicans: Host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

___

