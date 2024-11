Infowars auction could determine whether Alex Jones is kicked off its platforms

Jones has said that he believes he could remain at the Infowars studios in Austin, Texas, and continue to use its online platforms if supporters win the bidding. But if opponents buy the assets, he said it could be shut down immediately. He said he has set up a new studio, new websites and new social media accounts in case the latter happens.

On his show Tuesday, Jones alleged that the auction was “rigged” and that he believed “bad guys” will buy Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, and its assets. He did not elaborate but said he would “just drive down the road” and broadcast at another studio.

Up for sale are everything from Jones’ studio desk to Infowars’ name, video archive, social media accounts and product trademarks. Buyers can even purchase an armored truck and video cameras. Any items not sold will be auctioned off next month.

It's not clear if the winning bidder or bidders will be announced Wednesday. The trustee in Jones' bankruptcy case has three business days to disclose that information to a federal court in Texas.

Jones, who has since acknowledged that the Sandy Hook shooting did happen, is appealing the defamation verdicts.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP