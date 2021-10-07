Inflation knocks businesses off balance as recovery slows

Many other companies have issued similar warnings at a time when the Federal Reserve has somewhat shifted its message on inflation. The central bank spent much of the year saying that rising inflation would be short-lived and tied to the recovery. In late September, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation has stayed higher for longer than expected and could continue into next year.

Worries about inflation becoming a longer-term reality for the economy are reflected in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has jumped from 1.32% to as high as 1.54% during the past two weeks.

Analysts are warning that persistent inflation could continue crimping companies’ bottom lines and consumers’ willingness to spend, which would mean a continued slowdown for economic growth.

“If you end up getting lower growth and higher inflation, then you get stagflation and that’s no good for the market,” Pestrichelli said.