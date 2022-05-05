Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70% in April

The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 69.97% in April compared with the previous year, the biggest year-over-year increase since 2002. The annual inflation rate was up from 61.14% in March.

In comparison, the highest U.S. inflation in 40 years amounted to 6.6% last month, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred gauge, and in the 19 countries using the euro currency, it hit a record-high 7.5%. Some central banks worldwide are raising interest rates to combat inflation, which the Fed did Wednesday and the Bank of England is expected to do Thursday.