Inflation in 19 countries using the euro hits another record

The 19 countries that use the euro currency saw consumer prices increase by an annual 5.1% in January, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday. The figure broke a record of 5% in December and 4.9% in November and was the highest since recordkeeping started in 1997.

Once again, soaring energy prices played a major role. Oil prices have risen as the global economy recovers from the worst of COVID-19 restrictions, while natural gas prices have surged in Europe because of depleted winter reserves, lower supplies from Russia and fears of a renewed military move by Moscow against Ukraine.