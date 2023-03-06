Inflatable tanks, missiles: Czech firm makes decoy armaments

The company uses light materials, such as artificial silk, so the total weight of a fake tank is up to 100 kilograms. It takes four soldiers to operate a decoy, with 10 minutes being enough to unwrap and inflate a fake piece of military hardware.

The decoys can contribute to victory by fooling enemy forces. The trick is to deceive cameras, thermo-cameras and radars to make them believe they have pinpointed a valuable target and use expensive missiles to destroy it.

“If I force the enemy to destroy a thing of mine by using something which is four times, but in reality it could be 20 times more expensive, than I’m the winner economically,” Fresser said.

The decoys that originally were developed for training purposes can cost up to $100,000 each.

Fresser said he would prefer to make toys for kids.

“But first, we have to secure a safe world for them. Then, we’ll hopefully return to civilian projects.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

