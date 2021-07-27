Indycar rookie Johnson aims for Indianapolis 500 run in 2022

“I’m trying to find my comfort with the ovals,” Johnson said. “I think he’s in a similar place. We’ve both been chatting over the course of the year about ovals. Really, about the experience altogether. I get more and more comfortable with ovals. Hopefully, the test, when it happens in late August, will go well and I’ll continue to work closer toward the Indy 500 or ovals in general.”

Johnson’s seven NASCAR championships are tied with Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. Johnson said there should be carryover from his NASCAR career in Indianapolis to when he attempts the open wheel run at the Brickyard.

“Of all the tracks we run on,” Johnson said, “there should be some crossover on the oval. I found there was zero crossover on the road courses, so that was interesting.”

Johnson will miss only the Aug. 21 race at the track outside St. Louis the rest of the IndyCar season. That track is a mile oval. Johnson, who worked the Indy 500 this year as an analyst for NBC, shares the No 48 this season with Tony Kanaan. Kanaan will drive the ovals again in 2022.

Used to the more grueling NASCAR schedule, Johnson is slated for 12 road and street course races and he skipped the four oval races.

“I've really wanted to slow down this year and try something new,” Johnson said. “Both of those things are definitely happening.”

FILE - In this May 15, 2021, file photo, Jimmie Johnson drives through a turn during the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Johnson is hopeful of testing in August at Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of a path toward running in the Indianapolis 500 in 2022. The seven-time NASCAR champion jumped this season to IndyCar and has competed in seven races for team owner Chip Ganassi.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy