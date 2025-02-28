Indy 500 champ Newgarden becomes 1st driver to sign with Klutch Sports Group management agency

Breaking: Preliminary plan approved by Miami U officials to build new arena at Cook Field

FILE - Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

By JENNA FRYER – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time reigning Indianapolis 500 winner champion Josef Newgarden has signed with Klutch Sports Group, the Rich Paul-founded management agency that also represents LeBron James, Darius Garland, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and USC star JuJu Watkins.

Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar Series champion, is the first racing driver to sign with Klutch Sports Group. Klutch and Newgarden announced the signing on social media Friday ahead of the first practice session of the season.

“I think it’s an interesting time for both of us, the intersection of us coming together,” Newgarden said. “They’ve never worked with a motor sport, individual, driver, team, and I’ve certainly never worked with a commercial agent. I think the timing right now with what, everything that’s going on in the series, the new (broadcast) partnership with Fox, what we’re all doing collectively as a group, it’s just, a good moment in time for them to get involved.”

Newgarden, who is beginning his 14th season in IndyCar, is the face of the series and featured in Fox Sports' first commercial advertising its first season as the new broadcast partner. The commercial also had a cameo by Tom Brady.

Newgarden this year will try to become the first driver in history to win the Indy 500 three consecutive times. He said he was introduced to Kluch during the offseason and the first meeting went so well, “it seemed pretty obvious that we should be doing something together.”

“I think we’re going to introduce them to the world of motorsport," Newgarden said, "and they’re going to help us grow, as we’re all trying to do right now.”

