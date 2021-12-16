journal-news logo
Industrial production increases 0.5% in November

President Joe Biden participates in a tour of the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Nation & World
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
US industrial production increased 0.5% in November as output at the nation’s factories reached the highest level since January 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November as output at the nation's factories reached the highest level since January 2019.

The November gain followed an even larger 1.7% increase in October, a rebound from a 1% decline in September, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.

There were severe supply chain problems afflicting manufacturers in September that reduced output at U.S. auto plants, on top of the adverse effects from refinery shutdowns along the Gulf Coast because of Hurricane Ida.

Manufacturing output in November was up 0.7% while .production in mining, which covers oil and gas production, also rose 0.7%. However, output at the nation's utilities fell 0.8%.

