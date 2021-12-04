Indonesia's volcano spews ash, gas; 1 dead, dozens hurt

The debris and lava mixed with the rainfall formed thick mud that destroyed the main bridge connecting Lumajang and the neighboring district of Malang, as well as a smaller bridge, Haq said.

Despite an increase in activity since Wednesday, Semeru’s alert status has remained at the third highest of four levels since it began erupting last year, and Indonesia’s Volcanology Center for Geological Hazard Mitigation did not raise it this week, Lelono said.

One man died from severe burns, and 41 others were hospitalized with burn injuries, said Indah Masdar, the deputy district head. She said two villagers were reported missing and several sand miners were trapped in isolated areas along the village river.

Entire houses in Curah Kobokan village were damaged by volcanic debris, Masdar said.

Television reports showed people screaming and running under a huge ash cloud, their faces wet from rain mixed with volcanic dust. The last time Semeru erupted in January, there were no casualties.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines.

Caption Remains of a bridge in a slope, destroyed by the flowing lava, is shown in the Lumajang District in Indonesia, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 after Mount Semeru's eruption. Indonesia's highest volcano on Java island has spewed thick columns of ash, searing gas and lava down its slopes in a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A house covered by ash is shown in the Lumajang District in Indonesia, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 after Mount Semeru's eruption. Indonesia's highest volcano on Java island has spewed thick columns of ash, searing gas and lava down its slopes in a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption An injured man, covered in ash, is placed on a small truck to be taken to the hospital in the Lumajang District in Indonesia, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 after Mount Semeru's eruption. Indonesia's highest volcano on Java island has spewed thick columns of ash, searing gas and lava down its slopes in a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Villagers rest at a temporary shelter after evacuating their homes following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec 4, 2021. The highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java spewed thick columns of ash high into the sky on Saturday, triggering panic among people living nearby. There were no immediate reports of casualties.(AP Photo/Hendra Permana) Credit: Hendra Permana